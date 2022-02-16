Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Genetron Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GTH)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Genetron Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GTH) by 463.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 467,914 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 384,938 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.53% of Genetron worth $6,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Genetron during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Genetron in the second quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Genetron during the 2nd quarter valued at about $268,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Genetron during the second quarter valued at approximately $823,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Genetron during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,366,000. 21.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ GTH opened at $3.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $323.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 1.13. Genetron Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $3.31 and a 12-month high of $31.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.23.

Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $23.67 million during the quarter. Genetron had a negative return on equity of 25.57% and a negative net margin of 78.32%.

Genetron Holdings Limited, a precision oncology company, engages in the cancer molecular profiling, and harnessing technologies in molecular biology and data science for cancer treatment. The company offers diagnosis and monitoring services, and early liver cancer screening services through laboratory developed tests services, such as HCCscreen, a proprietary assay for the early screening of hepatocellular carcinoma.

