Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $6.09 Million Position in PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) by 696.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 258,404 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 225,970 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.63% of PLBY Group worth $6,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of PLBY Group by 67.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,398,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,952,000 after buying an additional 560,801 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PLBY Group by 89.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 935,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,367,000 after purchasing an additional 440,281 shares during the period. Greenlight Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PLBY Group during the second quarter worth approximately $15,945,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PLBY Group by 80.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 268,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,440,000 after purchasing an additional 119,864 shares during the period. Finally, Berylson Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in PLBY Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,411,000.

Shares of PLBY Group stock opened at $16.16 on Wednesday. PLBY Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.02 and a 12 month high of $63.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.67 and a 200 day moving average of $25.98.

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $58.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.66 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 66.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that PLBY Group, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PLBY. Zacks Investment Research lowered PLBY Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Chardan Capital started coverage on PLBY Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. cut their target price on PLBY Group from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on PLBY Group from $29.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PLBY Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.43.

About PLBY Group

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as condoms, lubricants, libido enhancers, bedroom accessories and sex toys, intimates and lingerie, intimacy kits, CBD-based arousal offerings, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

