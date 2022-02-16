Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $6.46 Million Stake in Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL) by 35.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 423,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,725 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Vedanta were worth $6,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in Vedanta by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 12,448 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vedanta by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Vedanta by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 86,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vedanta by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 6,715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vedanta by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 2,429 shares during the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VEDL opened at $16.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Vedanta Limited has a 1-year low of $5.33 and a 1-year high of $20.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.50 and its 200 day moving average is $16.50.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vedanta in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Vedanta Ltd. is a natural resource company, which engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of minerals, oil, and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Copper, Aluminum, Iron Ore, Power, and Oil & Gas. The Copper segment focuses in custom smelting and also include a copper smelter, a refinery, a phosphoric acid plant, a sulphuric acid plant, a copper rod plant, and three captive power plants.

