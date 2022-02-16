Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $6.50 Million Holdings in Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) by 851.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 233,688 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 209,133 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.71% of Nkarta worth $6,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Nkarta by 7.2% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Nkarta by 37.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 2,207 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nkarta by 38.1% during the third quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 3,418 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Nkarta by 104,950.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 6,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Nkarta by 0.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,222,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,740,000 after buying an additional 8,077 shares during the last quarter. 70.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Ralph Brandenberger sold 4,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total transaction of $64,749.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:NKTX opened at $10.49 on Wednesday. Nkarta, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.58 and a 52-week high of $58.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.50 and its 200 day moving average is $20.55. The firm has a market cap of $345.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 0.38.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NKTX. William Blair began coverage on Nkarta in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on Nkarta in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nkarta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nkarta has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.29.

About Nkarta

Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

