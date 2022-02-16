Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $6 Million Position in Rafael Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RFL)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Rafael Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RFL) by 1,131.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195,113 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 179,272 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.94% of Rafael worth $5,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Rafael by 101,100.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,033 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. acquired a new stake in Rafael in the third quarter valued at about $1,722,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Rafael in the third quarter valued at about $295,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Rafael during the third quarter worth about $154,000. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Rafael in the third quarter worth about $2,597,000. 42.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Rafael stock opened at $3.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $78.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.65. Rafael Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.48 and a 1 year high of $66.44.

Rafael (NYSE:RFL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported ($2.52) earnings per share for the quarter. Rafael had a negative return on equity of 50.36% and a negative net margin of 3,864.53%. The company had revenue of $1.03 million for the quarter.

About Rafael

Rafael Holdings, Inc owns interest in commercial real estate assets and clinical stage pharmaceutical companies. It operates through the Real Estate and Pharmaceuticals segments. The Real Estate segment refers to the real estate holdings. The Pharmaceuticals segment is comprised of debt interests and warrants in Rafael Pharmaceuticals and a majority equity interest in LipoMedix Pharmaceuticals.

