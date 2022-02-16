Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Lefteris Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LFTR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Lefteris Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LFTR) by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 639,996 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 134,897 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 2.47% of Lefteris Acquisition worth $6,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Lefteris Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lefteris Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $341,000. CNH Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Lefteris Acquisition by 28.7% in the second quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 212,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 47,337 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Lefteris Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $2,155,000. Finally, Beryl Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lefteris Acquisition by 16.6% during the second quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 192,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 27,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LFTR opened at $9.81 on Wednesday. Lefteris Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.66 and a 12-month high of $12.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.80.

Lefteris Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

