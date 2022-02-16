Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Increases Position in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (NYSEARCA:THD)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (NYSEARCA:THD) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,442 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,376 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 1.65% of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF worth $6,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 16.3% in the third quarter. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. now owns 192,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,346,000 after acquiring an additional 27,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 26.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 101,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,941,000 after purchasing an additional 21,198 shares during the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 55,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,915 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 7.5% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 55,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Creek Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 164.4% during the third quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC now owns 26,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 16,444 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Thailand ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Thailand ETF stock opened at $80.88 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Thailand ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.10 and a fifty-two week high of $83.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.19.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Thailand ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Thailand ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.