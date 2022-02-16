Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Increases Stake in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,575 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,298 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of SiTime worth $6,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of SiTime by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,336,000 after purchasing an additional 4,784 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of SiTime by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,036,000 after acquiring an additional 8,228 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of SiTime by 14.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SiTime by 6.7% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SiTime by 2.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 670,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,842,000 after buying an additional 14,681 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SITM opened at $217.99 on Wednesday. SiTime Co. has a 52-week low of $75.81 and a 52-week high of $341.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $244.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 330.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 0.78.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $75.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.00 million. SiTime had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 7.86%. SiTime’s quarterly revenue was up 87.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. Equities analysts predict that SiTime Co. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SITM has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of SiTime from $180.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of SiTime from $225.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised SiTime from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on SiTime from $245.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of SiTime from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.83.

In other news, Director Akira Takata sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.71, for a total transaction of $453,936.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.18, for a total transaction of $1,125,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 78,354 shares of company stock valued at $21,082,369. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

