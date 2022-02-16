Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) by 97.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,266 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,535 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.89% of A-Mark Precious Metals worth $6,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMRK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 78.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in A-Mark Precious Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in A-Mark Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter valued at $284,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 4.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 87,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,056,000 after buying an additional 3,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 2.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 43.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMRK opened at $73.50 on Wednesday. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.24 and a 12-month high of $80.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $838.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.47 and a beta of -0.47.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.94. A-Mark Precious Metals had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 55.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Benjamin sold 1,847 shares of A-Mark Precious Metals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total value of $122,603.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Benjamin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.71, for a total transaction of $323,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMRK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc engages in the trading of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services; Secured Lending; and Direct-to-Consumer. The Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services segment offers gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powder, wafers, grain, ingots, and coins.

