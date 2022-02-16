Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 28,666 Shares of Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,291 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,666 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.19% of Nelnet worth $5,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Magnolia Group LLC raised its position in Nelnet by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 1,900,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $150,556,000 after purchasing an additional 85,973 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nelnet by 1.0% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,564,766 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $123,992,000 after buying an additional 14,800 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nelnet by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 386,629 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,086,000 after acquiring an additional 16,056 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Nelnet by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 352,774 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,539,000 after acquiring an additional 9,352 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Nelnet by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 193,280 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $14,541,000 after acquiring an additional 3,196 shares during the period. 39.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider William J. Munn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.08, for a total value of $490,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider William J. Munn sold 500 shares of Nelnet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.44, for a total transaction of $48,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 45.90% of the company’s stock.

Nelnet stock opened at $81.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 61.31, a current ratio of 61.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $91.74. Nelnet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.60 and a fifty-two week high of $99.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Nelnet’s payout ratio is currently 7.48%.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Nelnet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

Nelnet, Inc engages in the provision of education-related products and services, as well as loan asset management. It operates through the business following segments: Loan Systems & Servicing, Education Technology, Services and Payment Processing, Communications, and Asset Generation and Management.

