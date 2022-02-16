Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 87,487 Shares of MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 311,199 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,487 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.51% of MacroGenics worth $6,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in MacroGenics in the first quarter worth $59,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in MacroGenics during the first quarter valued at $80,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in MacroGenics by 11.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of MacroGenics by 15.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of MacroGenics in the second quarter worth about $210,000. 94.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MacroGenics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MGNX opened at $11.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $683.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 2.13. MacroGenics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.32 and a 1-year high of $36.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.86.

In other news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.50 per share, for a total transaction of $3,700,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Friday, February 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of MacroGenics from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of MacroGenics in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of MacroGenics in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.40.

MacroGenics Profile

MacroGenics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering and developing antibody-based therapeutics designed to modulate the human immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its product pipeline includes Margetuximab, Flotetuzumab, Retifanlimab, Enoblituzumab, Tebotelimab, MGC018, MGD019, IMGC936, and MGD014 for infectious diseases.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX).

Receive News & Ratings for MacroGenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MacroGenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.