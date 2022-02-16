Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 731,724 Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 731,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,256,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.22% of Payoneer Global at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SP Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Payoneer Global by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 45,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Payoneer Global by 101.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Payoneer Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Payoneer Global by 8.7% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 101,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 8,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.29% of the company’s stock.

Payoneer Global stock opened at $5.09 on Wednesday. Payoneer Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.37 and a 12 month high of $11.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.87.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Payoneer Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Payoneer Global from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Payoneer Global in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Payoneer Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.75.

Payoneer Inc operates a cross-border payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates digital businesses, online sellers, and freelancers worldwide to receive and manage their international payments. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, working capital, tax solutions, merchant services, and risk management.

