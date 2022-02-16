Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 117.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,670 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,160 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $6,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 243,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,318,000 after purchasing an additional 10,948 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 89,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 22,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 23.4% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $297,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VOE opened at $147.78 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.99. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $126.00 and a 52 week high of $154.01.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.