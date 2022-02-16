Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in VanEck Vectors Retail ETF (NASDAQ:RTH)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Retail ETF (NASDAQ:RTH) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 846 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 3.14% of VanEck Vectors Retail ETF worth $6,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RTH. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Retail ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Retail ETF by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Retail ETF by 38.4% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Retail ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $259,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Retail ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $334,000.

RTH stock opened at $180.85 on Wednesday. VanEck Vectors Retail ETF has a twelve month low of $147.18 and a twelve month high of $199.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $184.73.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $1.515 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This is an increase from VanEck Vectors Retail ETF’s previous annual dividend of $1.00.

