Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its holdings in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 170,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 128,730 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of American Assets Trust worth $6,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAT. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,632,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,169,000 after purchasing an additional 40,945 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in American Assets Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,175,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in American Assets Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 321,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,976,000 after purchasing an additional 92,869 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAT stock opened at $35.42 on Wednesday. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.88 and a 52-week high of $40.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 2.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.42 and a 200-day moving average of $37.62.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. American Assets Trust had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 1.88%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from American Assets Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 307.69%.

In other news, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 12,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.48 per share, for a total transaction of $439,839.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 2,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.04 per share, for a total transaction of $99,969.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 107,122 shares of company stock worth $3,866,055. Insiders own 33.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on AAT. Zacks Investment Research cut American Assets Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Mizuho decreased their target price on American Assets Trust from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers; office properties; mixed-use properties; and multifamily properties. The company operates through the following business segments: Retail, Office, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use.

