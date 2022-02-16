Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its position in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) by 46.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,718 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 114,036 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of Heartland Financial USA worth $6,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HTLF. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 13.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 714,908 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,593,000 after purchasing an additional 83,078 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,675 shares of the bank’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,614,000 after buying an additional 3,260 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 10.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,363,420 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $209,793,000 after buying an additional 395,116 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 50.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 29,529 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 9,937 shares in the last quarter. 59.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heartland Financial USA stock opened at $51.31 on Wednesday. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.84 and a 52-week high of $54.03. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.06 and its 200 day moving average is $49.48.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The bank reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.10). Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 30.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.60%.

HTLF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Stephens raised Heartland Financial USA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Heartland Financial USA, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides commercial banking services. It also engages in the business of community banking. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Dubuque, IA.

