Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG) by 11.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,843 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 25,087 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 1.36% of Vishay Precision Group worth $6,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 985,481 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,546,000 after buying an additional 5,231 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Vishay Precision Group by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 938,299 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,940,000 after acquiring an additional 5,196 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Vishay Precision Group by 67.2% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 290,355 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $10,095,000 after acquiring an additional 116,684 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Vishay Precision Group by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 240,203 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,177,000 after acquiring an additional 17,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Vishay Precision Group by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 113,812 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,874,000 after acquiring an additional 29,991 shares during the last quarter. 77.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vishay Precision Group alerts:

In related news, Director Wes Cummins acquired 5,000 shares of Vishay Precision Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.98 per share, for a total transaction of $174,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $729,250 in the last 90 days. 6.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of VPG stock opened at $32.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $442.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.04. Vishay Precision Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.22 and a 1 year high of $39.71.

About Vishay Precision Group

Vishay Precision Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of sensors and sensor-based measurement systems. It operates through the following segments: Foil Technology Products; Force Sensors; and Weighing and Control Systems. The Foil Technology Products segment includes foil resistor and strain gage.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Precision Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Precision Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.