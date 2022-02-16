Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 31,620 Shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its position in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) by 25.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,282 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 31,620 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.18% of AAON worth $6,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AAON by 18.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,782 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after buying an additional 4,261 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of AAON during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $542,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in AAON by 22.9% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,750 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of AAON by 136.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 62,240 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,067,000 after acquiring an additional 35,870 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AAON by 0.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 291,143 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AAON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of AAON from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd.

NASDAQ AAON opened at $60.23 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.65. AAON, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.02 and a 12 month high of $83.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.63 and a beta of 0.65.

In other news, VP Rony D. Gadiwalla sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total value of $162,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Rebecca Thompson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total transaction of $317,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,306 shares of company stock worth $2,770,287 over the last ninety days. 21.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AAON, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment. It operates through the following segments: Units, Parts-External, Parts-Internal, and Other. Its products include air handling units, self contained units, packaged rooftop units, geothermal heat units, controls, and coils.

