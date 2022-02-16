Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 54,109 Shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 54,109 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.23% of Avista worth $6,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avista in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Avista during the second quarter worth about $75,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Avista during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Avista in the third quarter valued at $254,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its holdings in Avista by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 7,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AVA shares. TheStreet raised Avista from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

In other Avista news, VP Jason R. Thackston sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.67, for a total transaction of $104,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

AVA opened at $43.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.61. Avista Co. has a 12 month low of $37.57 and a 12 month high of $49.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This is a boost from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. Avista’s payout ratio is currently 75.45%.

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

