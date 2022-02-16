Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 94,663 Shares of Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its stake in Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA) by 25.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 273,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,663 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Sana Biotechnology worth $6,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 249.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 102,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 73,500 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 752,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,949,000 after buying an additional 266,829 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 180.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,098,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,822,000 after purchasing an additional 3,283,779 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Sana Biotechnology in the third quarter worth $395,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 616.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 121,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,740,000 after purchasing an additional 104,703 shares during the last quarter. 56.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SANA opened at $7.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.17. Sana Biotechnology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.67 and a 52-week high of $41.50.

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops in vivo and ex vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.

