Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Takes $6.17 Million Position in Olaplex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLPX)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Olaplex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLPX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 251,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,171,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OLPX. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new position in Olaplex during the third quarter worth $1,200,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Olaplex in the third quarter valued at $700,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Olaplex in the third quarter valued at approximately $429,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Olaplex in the third quarter valued at $2,656,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in shares of Olaplex during the third quarter worth approximately $10,352,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Olaplex alerts:

Shares of OLPX opened at $19.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.65. Olaplex Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $17.88 and a 12-month high of $30.41.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on OLPX shares. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Olaplex in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Cowen began coverage on Olaplex in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Olaplex in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Olaplex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Olaplex in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.33.

Olaplex Profile

Olaplex Holdings Inc is a technology-driven beauty company. The brand’s products have an active, patent-protected ingredient which works on a molecular level to protect and repair hair from damage. The company’s products are sold through omni-channel platform serving the professional, specialty retail and direct-to-consumer channels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Olaplex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olaplex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.