Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Trebia Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TREB)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Trebia Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TREB) by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 637,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 281,947 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.99% of Trebia Acquisition worth $6,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Trebia Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $118,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trebia Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $198,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Trebia Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $490,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Trebia Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $497,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Trebia Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $515,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Trebia Acquisition alerts:

TREB has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Trebia Acquisition in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Trebia Acquisition in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

Shares of Trebia Acquisition stock opened at $11.12 on Wednesday. Trebia Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $7.70 and a 52-week high of $11.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.93.

About Trebia Acquisition

Trebia Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TREB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trebia Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TREB).

Receive News & Ratings for Trebia Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trebia Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.