Gotham Asset Management LLC Purchases 7,209 Shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 359.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,212 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,209 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $1,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in Xilinx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,809,775 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $273,258,000 after acquiring an additional 56,059 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,517,757 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $380,155,000 after acquiring an additional 323,328 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 109,414 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $16,520,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 728,703 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $110,027,000 after acquiring an additional 63,141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Mark Wadlington sold 589 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total transaction of $124,279.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vincent Tong sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.93, for a total transaction of $3,918,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,589 shares of company stock worth $6,185,579. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XLNX. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Xilinx from $210.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $169.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.91.

NASDAQ XLNX opened at $194.92 on Wednesday. Xilinx, Inc. has a 12 month low of $111.84 and a 12 month high of $239.79. The stock has a market cap of $48.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $202.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.45. The company has a current ratio of 6.62, a quick ratio of 6.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The programmable devices maker reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.24. Xilinx had a net margin of 25.26% and a return on equity of 31.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Xilinx, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Xilinx’s payout ratio is currently 39.89%.

Xilinx Profile

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

