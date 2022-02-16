Gotham Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 410.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,495 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,027 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lear were worth $1,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LEA. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Lear by 96.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lear during the third quarter worth about $35,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lear by 66.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 262 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lear during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in shares of Lear by 100.0% during the third quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

LEA opened at $175.17 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.52. Lear Co. has a 52 week low of $144.77 and a 52 week high of $204.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.24.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The auto parts company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 2.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lear Co. will post 7.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. This is a positive change from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.70%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LEA. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Lear from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lowered their price target on Lear from $170.00 to $163.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Lear from $191.00 to $177.00 in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Lear from $204.00 to $197.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Lear from $195.00 to $174.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.40.

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

