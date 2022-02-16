Gotham Asset Management LLC Sells 3,073 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Gotham Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,073 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMP. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 38.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,215,000 after acquiring an additional 5,825 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the second quarter valued at $294,000. Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the second quarter valued at $201,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the second quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 4.1% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 49,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 23,990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.35, for a total value of $7,349,336.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 6,444 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.88, for a total transaction of $2,022,642.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,387 shares of company stock worth $18,661,233. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

AMP opened at $308.49 on Wednesday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $212.79 and a 52-week high of $332.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $34.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $307.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $290.77.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.45. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 48.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 25.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 26th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.59%.

AMP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $305.00 to $362.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.77.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

