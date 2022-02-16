Gotham Asset Management LLC Sells 41,733 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Gotham Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 65.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,754 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 41,733 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $1,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Masco by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,243,817 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,094,000 after buying an additional 307,688 shares during the period. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in Masco during the 3rd quarter valued at $592,000. Veritable L.P. boosted its position in Masco by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 8,455 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Masco by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,055,583 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,638,000 after purchasing an additional 135,703 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Masco by 265.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 181,635 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,091,000 after purchasing an additional 131,949 shares during the period. 91.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.14, for a total value of $671,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO John P. Lindow sold 9,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $660,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,272 shares of company stock worth $6,650,273 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MAS shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Masco in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Masco from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Masco from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Masco from $79.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Masco from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Masco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.27.

MAS opened at $58.03 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.21. The company has a market cap of $13.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.71, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.62 and its 200 day moving average is $63.01. Masco Co. has a 12-month low of $51.97 and a 12-month high of $71.06.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 480.10% and a net margin of 5.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. This is an increase from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Masco’s payout ratio is currently 51.37%.

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets, plumbing fittings and valves, showerheads and hand showers, bathtubs and shower enclosures, toilets, spas, and exercise pools.

