Gotham Asset Management LLC Sells 5,500 Shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Gotham Asset Management LLC reduced its position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 30.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Toro were worth $1,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Toro in the 3rd quarter valued at about $587,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Toro by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 31,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,058,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Toro by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 377,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,784,000 after purchasing an additional 138,435 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Toro by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 64,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,326,000 after purchasing an additional 4,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Toro by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 13,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

TTC opened at $99.19 on Wednesday. The Toro Company has a 12-month low of $90.26 and a 12-month high of $118.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $97.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.73.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. Toro had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 32.74%. The company had revenue of $960.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $957.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Toro Company will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. This is a positive change from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.75%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Bank of America cut shares of Toro from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

The Toro Co is in the business of designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf and landscape equipment, rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, snow & ice management equipment, and irrigation and lighting products.

