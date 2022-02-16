Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Issues Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $251.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.41 million. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 29.65% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share.

Shares of LOPE traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 344,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,215. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.51. Grand Canyon Education has a fifty-two week low of $70.00 and a fifty-two week high of $115.96.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,001,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 79,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,803,000 after purchasing an additional 24,742 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,914,000. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LOPE. Barrington Research reduced their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Grand Canyon Education presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.25.

About Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

