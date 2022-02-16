Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.810-$0.880 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $199.50 million-$202.70 million.Grand Canyon Education also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.580-$6.180 EPS.
NASDAQ LOPE traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.09. 344,465 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 390,215. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.53. Grand Canyon Education has a 52 week low of $70.00 and a 52 week high of $115.96.
Several analysts have issued reports on LOPE shares. Berenberg Bank cut Grand Canyon Education from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the company from $110.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grand Canyon Education from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $102.25.
About Grand Canyon Education
Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.
