Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.810-$0.880 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $199.50 million-$202.70 million.Grand Canyon Education also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.580-$6.180 EPS.

NASDAQ LOPE traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.09. 344,465 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 390,215. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.53. Grand Canyon Education has a 52 week low of $70.00 and a 52 week high of $115.96.

Several analysts have issued reports on LOPE shares. Berenberg Bank cut Grand Canyon Education from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the company from $110.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grand Canyon Education from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $102.25.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,914,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 79,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,803,000 after buying an additional 24,742 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,001,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 101,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,723,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

