Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.690-$1.710 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.720. The company issued revenue guidance of $241.50 million-$242.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $240.78 million.Grand Canyon Education also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.580-$6.180 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LOPE shares. Barrington Research decreased their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Grand Canyon Education from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from $110.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $102.25.

Shares of LOPE stock traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.09. 344,465 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 390,215. Grand Canyon Education has a 12 month low of $70.00 and a 12 month high of $115.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $83.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.51.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 101,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,723,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Grand Canyon Education in the 4th quarter worth $1,001,000. 91.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

