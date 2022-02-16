Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.130-$2.440 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $254.20 million-$266.80 million.Grand Canyon Education also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.580-$6.180 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LOPE. Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grand Canyon Education from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $102.25.

LOPE stock traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $79.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 344,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,215. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.51. Grand Canyon Education has a 12 month low of $70.00 and a 12 month high of $115.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.53.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LOPE. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the fourth quarter worth $2,914,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 79,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,803,000 after buying an additional 24,742 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the fourth quarter worth $1,001,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 101,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,723,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

