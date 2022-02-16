Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.58-$6.18 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $905-$930 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $935.98 million.Grand Canyon Education also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.580-$6.180 EPS.

LOPE traded down $0.99 on Wednesday, hitting $79.09. The company had a trading volume of 344,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,215. Grand Canyon Education has a 52-week low of $70.00 and a 52-week high of $115.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.51.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 29.65% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The business had revenue of $251.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.41 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. Grand Canyon Education’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on LOPE shares. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Grand Canyon Education from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Barrington Research lowered their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Grand Canyon Education currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $102.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LOPE. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 10.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Grand Canyon Education in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,001,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Grand Canyon Education in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,914,000. 91.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

