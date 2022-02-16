Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.950-$1.150 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $209.80 million-$218 million.Grand Canyon Education also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.580-$6.180 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Grand Canyon Education from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Grand Canyon Education currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $102.25.

Get Grand Canyon Education alerts:

LOPE stock traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.09. 344,465 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390,215. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.53. Grand Canyon Education has a 1-year low of $70.00 and a 1-year high of $115.96.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 10.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 101,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,723,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Grand Canyon Education during the fourth quarter worth $2,914,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 79,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,803,000 after buying an additional 24,742 shares in the last quarter. 91.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Grand Canyon Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand Canyon Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.