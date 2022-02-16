Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) Position Lifted by Wynnefield Capital Inc.

Wynnefield Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 171,086 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 10,800 shares during the period. Granite Construction makes up about 3.7% of Wynnefield Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Wynnefield Capital Inc. owned 0.37% of Granite Construction worth $6,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GVA. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 20.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,356 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Granite Construction by 103.0% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,412 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Granite Construction during the 3rd quarter valued at about $192,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Granite Construction during the 3rd quarter valued at about $257,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Granite Construction during the 3rd quarter valued at about $282,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Granite Construction alerts:

GVA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Granite Construction in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Granite Construction from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Granite Construction from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

NYSE:GVA traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.06. The stock had a trading volume of 4,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,337. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.34 and its 200 day moving average is $39.10. Granite Construction Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $31.28 and a fifty-two week high of $44.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.37 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.14%.

Granite Construction Company Profile

Granite Construction, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for public and private clients. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Water, Specialty, and Materials. The Transportation segment focuses on construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, and marine ports.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.