Graviton One Day Trading Volume Reaches $3,117.00 (GTON)

Graviton (CURRENCY:GTON) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. Over the last week, Graviton has traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Graviton coin can currently be purchased for $1.92 or 0.00004360 BTC on major exchanges. Graviton has a market cap of $6.96 million and approximately $3,117.00 worth of Graviton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002276 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001914 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.89 or 0.00045240 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,137.01 or 0.07136044 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,969.73 or 1.00021833 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.15 or 0.00050389 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.36 or 0.00053130 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002928 BTC.

Graviton Profile

Graviton’s total supply is 17,369,900 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,100 coins. Graviton’s official Twitter account is @OneGraviton

Graviton Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graviton should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Graviton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

