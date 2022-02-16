Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A) Sets New 12-Month High at $22.00

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN.A)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $22.00 and last traded at $21.01, with a volume of 5338 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.50.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.28.

About Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A)

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

See Also

