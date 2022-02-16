GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 67,182 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 1,074,129 shares.The stock last traded at $10.64 and had previously closed at $10.77.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered GreenSky from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Get GreenSky alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.32.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of GreenSky by 159.7% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 100,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 61,848 shares during the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of GreenSky by 181.6% during the fourth quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of GreenSky by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,019,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,662,000 after buying an additional 1,072,559 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of GreenSky by 102.4% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 32,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 16,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of GreenSky by 21,245.3% during the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,366,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,524,000 after buying an additional 1,360,126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.31% of the company’s stock.

About GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY)

GreenSky, Inc is a technology company. It operates as a lending platform that enables retailers, health-care providers and home contractors to offer loans to their customers. The company was founded by David Zalik in 2006 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GreenSky Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenSky and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.