Gridcoin Market Cap Reaches $4.43 Million (GRC)

Gridcoin (CURRENCY:GRC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 16th. Gridcoin has a total market cap of $4.43 million and $13,168.00 worth of Gridcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gridcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0110 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Gridcoin has traded 25.3% higher against the dollar.

Gridcoin Coin Profile

Gridcoin (GRC) is a DPoR coin that uses the ProofofResearch hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 16th, 2013. Gridcoin’s total supply is 433,466,284 coins and its circulating supply is 402,813,251 coins. The Reddit community for Gridcoin is /r/gridcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gridcoin’s official Twitter account is @GridcoinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gridcoin’s official website is www.gridcoin.us. Gridcoin’s official message board is cryptocurrencytalk.com/forum/464-gridcoin-grc.

According to CryptoCompare, “GridCoin (GRC) is a coin with a mission – to compensate miners for participating in BOINC projects. The coin is a scrypt altcoin with difficulty retargetting every 30 minutes – a 2.5 minute block target and a hard cap of 168 million. Gridcoin introduces a Proof-of-Research algorithm that gives computers something productive to do. Instead of racing to solve meaningless equations, Gridcoin miners Researchers work on problems such as finding cures to diseases, mapping genomes, or climate studies, and are compensated for their work. Gridcoin is not limited to any one program, algorithm, or type of hardware. BOINC supports Windows, Mac OS X, Linux, and Android. “

Buying and Selling Gridcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gridcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gridcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gridcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

