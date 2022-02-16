Ground Rents Income Fund PLC (LON:GRIO) Announces Dividend of GBX 0.75

Ground Rents Income Fund PLC (LON:GRIO) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.75 ($0.01) per share on Friday, March 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON GRIO opened at GBX 74.27 ($1.00) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 71.71 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 73.31. Ground Rents Income Fund has a 12-month low of GBX 60 ($0.81) and a 12-month high of GBX 77 ($1.04). The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.79. The firm has a market cap of £71.29 million and a P/E ratio of -46.42.

In other Ground Rents Income Fund news, insider Jane Vessey purchased 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 75 ($1.01) per share, with a total value of £9,750 ($13,193.50).

Ground Rents Income Fund PLC is a real estate investment trust externally managed by Braemar Estates (Residential) Ltd, Asset Management Arm. The firm invest in long dated United Kingdom ground rents. It acquire a portfolio of freeholds and head leases, offering the potential for income generation from ground rents, that is both secure and hedged against inflation, and the potential for capital growth from active asset management.

