Groupe Bruxelles Lambert SA (OTCMKTS:GBLBY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Groupe Bruxelles Lambert SA (OTCMKTS:GBLBY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, an increase of 44.7% from the January 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of Groupe Bruxelles Lambert stock traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $10.65. 3,735 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,385. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.33. Groupe Bruxelles Lambert has a 1-year low of $9.47 and a 1-year high of $14.00.

About Groupe Bruxelles Lambert

Groupe Bruxelles Lambert SA is a holding company, which invests, reinvests, owns, manages, and trades shares in companies.It operates through the following segments: Holding, Imerys, Webhelp, and Sienna Capital. The Holding segment manages investments, non-consolidated operating companies, and associates.

