Grumpy Finance (GRUMPY) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $11,791.00

Grumpy Finance (CURRENCY:GRUMPY) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. Grumpy Finance has a total market cap of $3.17 million and $11,791.00 worth of Grumpy Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Grumpy Finance has traded flat against the US dollar. One Grumpy Finance coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Grumpy Finance is a coin. Its genesis date was February 1st, 2021. Grumpy Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,653,603,542,809 coins. Grumpy Finance’s official Twitter account is @financegrumpy

According to CryptoCompare, “Grumpy Finance is a 100% meme powered decentralized experiment which together with its grumpy users wants to put a grump face towards the nasty community of crypto. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grumpy Finance directly using US dollars.

