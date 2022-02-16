Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GRBMF) Short Interest Up 40.3% in January

Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GRBMF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 912,400 shares, an increase of 40.3% from the January 15th total of 650,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,281.0 days.
GRBMF stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.90. The company had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,600. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.81. Grupo Bimbo has a 52 week low of $1.74 and a 52 week high of $3.31.
Grupo Bimbo Company Profile
