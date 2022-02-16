Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOF) Short Interest Up 51.9% in January

Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,354,400 shares, an increase of 51.9% from the January 15th total of 2,207,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 63.3 days.
Shares of GBOOF opened at $6.80 on Wednesday. Grupo Financiero Banorte has a 52-week low of $4.93 and a 52-week high of $8.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.49.
About Grupo Financiero Banorte
