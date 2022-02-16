Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) Stock Price Up 5.1%

Shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) rose 5.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.68 and last traded at $9.64. Approximately 22,531 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 551,335 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.17.

GGAL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st.

Get Grupo Financiero Galicia alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.35 and a 200-day moving average of $9.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.75.

Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($1.00). The company had revenue of $446.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.58 million. Equities analysts predict that Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GGAL. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 6.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971,125 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,783,000 after acquiring an additional 63,062 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 0.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,667,979 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,618,000 after acquiring an additional 11,767 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 21.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,368 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 12,319 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. 7.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL)

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA is a holding company, which engages in banking, insurance, and the issuance of certificates of deposit through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Banks, Ecosistema Naranja X, Insurance, Other Businesses, and Adjustments. The Banks segment includes the banking business operation results.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Financiero Galicia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Financiero Galicia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.