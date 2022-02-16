GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GTYH) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GTYH) to announce earnings per share of ($0.05) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for GTY Technology’s earnings. GTY Technology posted earnings of ($0.19) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 73.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that GTY Technology will report full-year earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.21) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for GTY Technology.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised GTY Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

NASDAQ GTYH traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.63. The stock had a trading volume of 360 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,640. The firm has a market cap of $267.54 million, a PE ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 0.30. GTY Technology has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $8.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.79.

In other news, CEO Tj Parass bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.45 per share, with a total value of $193,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Craig Ross sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 33.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GTYH. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GTY Technology during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in GTY Technology by 119.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 4,583 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in GTY Technology by 466.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 7,250 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in GTY Technology by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 2,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of GTY Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. 44.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GTY Technology Holdings, Inc is software as a service (“SaaS“) company that offers a cloud-based suite of solutions for the public sector, in North America. The company operates through six operating subsidiaries: Bonfire provides strategic sourcing and procurement software to enable confident and compliant spending decisions; CityBase provides government payment solutions to connect constituents with utilities and government agencies; eCivis offers a grants management system to maximize grant revenues and track performance; Open Counter provides government permitting software to guide applicants through complex permitting and licensing procedures; Questica offers budget preparation and management software to deliver on financial and non-financial strategic objectives; Sherpa provides public sector budgeting software and consulting services.

