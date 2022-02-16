Guardant Health (GH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.09) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of GH opened at $72.38 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.96 and its 200 day moving average is $102.31. The company has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of -17.87 and a beta of 0.66. Guardant Health has a 12-month low of $59.57 and a 12-month high of $180.83. The company has a current ratio of 15.57, a quick ratio of 15.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Several research firms have weighed in on GH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Guardant Health from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price target on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Guardant Health from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut Guardant Health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.11.

In other news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total value of $424,718.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy purchased 50,000 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $98.12 per share, with a total value of $4,906,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Guardant Health by 148.1% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Guardant Health by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Guardant Health by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Guardant Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $289,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Guardant Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $396,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

