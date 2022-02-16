Guggenheim Trims ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) Target Price to $40.00

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Guggenheim from $53.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim’s price target indicates a potential upside of 42.65% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on ViacomCBS from $65.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital cut their price objective on ViacomCBS from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp upgraded ViacomCBS from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $39.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on ViacomCBS from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.83.

ViacomCBS stock traded down $7.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,550,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,055,037. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.13. ViacomCBS has a 12 month low of $28.29 and a 12 month high of $101.97. The company has a market capitalization of $18.15 billion, a PE ratio of 5.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.58.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.17). ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 12.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ViacomCBS will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,025,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,452,000 after acquiring an additional 412,422 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,940,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,699,000 after acquiring an additional 325,151 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 73.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,476,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,546,000 after acquiring an additional 4,440,190 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,537,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,298,000 after acquiring an additional 771,335 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,754,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,657,000 after acquiring an additional 336,667 shares during the period. 62.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

