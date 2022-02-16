Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIFI) Short Interest Down 23.7% in January

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIFI) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 55,400 shares, a drop of 23.7% from the January 15th total of 72,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Gulf Island Fabrication stock opened at $3.85 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.13. Gulf Island Fabrication has a one year low of $3.54 and a one year high of $5.30. The firm has a market cap of $59.88 million, a PE ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 0.82.

Get Gulf Island Fabrication alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication in the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication in the 2nd quarter valued at $224,000. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication in the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication in the 2nd quarter valued at $307,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel structures, modules, and marine vessels. The firm operates through the following segments: Shipyard, Fabrication & Services and Corporate. The Shipyard segment engages in the design, construction and repair of marine vessels and also provides repair and maintenance services and fabricates newbuild marine vessels, including OSVs, MPSVs, research vessels, tugboats, salvage vessels, towboats, barges and drydocks, anchor handling vessels and lift boats.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gulf Island Fabrication Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulf Island Fabrication and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.