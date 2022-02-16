GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $84.05, but opened at $87.34. GXO Logistics shares last traded at $86.40, with a volume of 9,086 shares trading hands.

The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

GXO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on GXO Logistics from $99.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on GXO Logistics from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Financial upped their price target on GXO Logistics from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on GXO Logistics from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on GXO Logistics from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GXO Logistics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.43.

In related news, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.40, for a total transaction of $277,992,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth $671,977,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in GXO Logistics by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,790,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,452,000 after purchasing an additional 945,283 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,753,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,097,000 after acquiring an additional 233,065 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,117,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,343,000 after acquiring an additional 16,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $154,846,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.23% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

About GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO)

GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.

