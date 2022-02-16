GYEN Price Tops $0.0086 (GYEN)

GYEN (CURRENCY:GYEN) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 16th. GYEN has a market cap of $23.63 million and approximately $283,285.00 worth of GYEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GYEN coin can currently be bought for about $0.0086 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, GYEN has traded 0% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002276 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001894 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.68 or 0.00044765 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,114.05 or 0.07083003 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43,970.80 or 1.00013091 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.56 or 0.00049041 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.80 or 0.00051865 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002941 BTC.

About GYEN

GYEN’s total supply is 2,733,961,999 coins. GYEN’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

GYEN Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GYEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GYEN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GYEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

